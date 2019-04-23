Danny Araujo, 62, husband of Alda M. (Branco) Araujo, died Thursday 4/18 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Born in Terceira, Azores, son of Alda M. (Tavares) Araujo of Fall River, and the late Silvino J. Araujo, he emigrated to Fall River in 1966. He was a construction superintendent with J. Derenzo of Brockton, a member of Local 610 and former Knights of Columbus member. He enjoyed gardening, working on his home, helping his friends and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. He cherished picking them up from school, having sleepovers, going for walks and sneaking any snack or sweet treat to them they desired. They gave him great joy and pride. Besides his wife, he leaves: 3 children, Kimberly Santos (husband Jason) of Swansea, Cynthia Hamilton (husband Jeffrey) of Cranston, and Jason Araujo (companion Bryana) of Fall River; 7 siblings, Paul Araujo (wife Fatima), Jenny Pavao (husband Jos eph), Giselda Arruda (husband Manuel) & Silvino Araujo (wife Regina) all of Fall River, Aida Spohn (husband Bob) of S. Dartmouth, Natalia Ferreira (husband Mike) of Westport, & Sally Costa (husband Paul) of Dighton; 3 grandchildren, Lina, J.J. & Aliyah; many nieces & nephews. Also father of the late Daniel Araujo. Funeral Thursday at 10 am from Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, with Mass in St Anthony of Padua Church at 11. Interment St Patrick Cemetery. Calling hours Wednesday 4-8 www.silvafaria.com Published in The Herald News on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary