Danny T. Hom, 69, recently of Tarpon Springs, Fla., passed away there Wednesday. A Fall River native, Hom was a licensed acupuncturist and herbalist and a pioneer in the field of Biomagnetic Acupoint Therapy in this country. Hom practiced traditional Chinese medicine and healing in the Fall River area for many years. His compassionate soul and genuine enthusiasm for healing and relevant discoveries resided at the foundation of his practice and his life. Hom had published a book Biomagnetic Acupoint Therapy in July of this year and had recently launched a National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine- certified continuing education course online. Well-known in the field of acupuncture and acupoint therapy, Hom mentored students and served as a resource worldwide. A graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School and the American College of Traditional Chinese Medicine in San Francisco. Hom is survived by longtime companion Marie Howard, also of Tarpon Springs. Arrangements and services were private.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 27, 2019