David Bruce Justice, 69, passed away on July 24, 2019. David was a Fall River resident and attended Diman Vocation High School. He was a barber by occupation and owned his own salon in Kentucky, where he lived for several years. David is survived by his children, Jeshua and Jayna Justice, both of Kentucky; his brother, Kenneth McDermott of Texas; his sister, Brenda Chabot of Massachusetts and numerous cousins and friends. He was the son of the late Loretta Justice Isadore and Verda Justice. Services will be held privately.
