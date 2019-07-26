|
David Bruce Justice, 69, passed away on July 24, 2019. David was a Fall River resident and attended Diman Vocation High School. He was a barber by occupation and owned his own salon in Kentucky, where he lived for several years. David is survived by his children, Jeshua and Jayna Justice, both of Kentucky; his brother, Kenneth McDermott of Texas; his sister, Brenda Chabot of Massachusetts and numerous cousins and friends. He was the son of the late Loretta Justice Isadore and Verda Justice. Services will be held privately.
Published in The Herald News on July 26, 2019