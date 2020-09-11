1/
David C. Medeiros
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David C. Medeiros passed on Sept 7, 2020 from complications of pneumonia. Born in Fall River he resided in Assonet, retiring in Bradenton Fl. He leaves his loving wife Madeline of 50 years, and 3 children, his son Jay and his wife Kiley, his daughter Melissa Homol and her husband Greg, and his son Kyle and his wife Tatsiana, and 7 grandchildren and 2 brothers, Richard and John Medeiros. He proudly served in the Fall River Police Dept. for 28 years. Daves passions included coaching, sports, the arts, reading, and the beach. Whether discussing global issues, humanity, politics, spirituality, history, or athletics Dave will be remembered fondly for his wisdom, guidance and meaningful advice. He was a friend and mentor to so many. His voice and wisdom live on with those whose lives he influenced. Memorial services will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved