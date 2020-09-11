David C. Medeiros passed on Sept 7, 2020 from complications of pneumonia. Born in Fall River he resided in Assonet, retiring in Bradenton Fl. He leaves his loving wife Madeline of 50 years, and 3 children, his son Jay and his wife Kiley, his daughter Melissa Homol and her husband Greg, and his son Kyle and his wife Tatsiana, and 7 grandchildren and 2 brothers, Richard and John Medeiros. He proudly served in the Fall River Police Dept. for 28 years. Daves passions included coaching, sports, the arts, reading, and the beach. Whether discussing global issues, humanity, politics, spirituality, history, or athletics Dave will be remembered fondly for his wisdom, guidance and meaningful advice. He was a friend and mentor to so many. His voice and wisdom live on with those whose lives he influenced. Memorial services will be held at a later date.



