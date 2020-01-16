|
David Cummings, age 87, of Westport, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Eugenia (Pepi) Cummings to whom he has been married for the past 58 years. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Joseph W. Cummings Sr. and Ethel (Hudner) Cummings. Prior to moving to Westport, he resided in Norwell, Massachusetts for many years. Mr. Cummings was a graduate of Kenyon College, served in the United States Air Force and retired from Bank of Boston. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Mary Costigan and her husband Thomas of Franklin Lakes, NJ, Margaret McLaughlin and her husband Richard of Springvale, ME; one granddaughter, Margo Costigan and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Joseph W. Cummings, Jr., John W. Cummings, Richard H. Cummings and Charles Cummings. His Funeral will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 9:00AM from the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00AM in Holy Name Church, 709 Hanover St., Fall River. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours Friday from 4:00 to 7:00PM. Contributions in his honor may be made to Community Nurse Home Care, 62 Center St., Fairhaven, MA 02719 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Burial in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 16, 2020