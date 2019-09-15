|
David F. DeMello, 74, of Clarks Summit, PA died on Thursday August 22, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Sybil (Fair hurst) DeMello who he married on October 7, 1967. Born July 30, 1945 in New Bedford, Mass, he was the son of the late Frank C. and Rose (Jorge) DeMello. David graduated from New Bedford High School in 1963 and went on to earn his Bachelor of Science Degree in 1967 from the University of Massachusetts- Dartmouth. David worked for 30 plus years in the paper industry which consisted of technical sales, sales management (both nationally and internationally) Beloit Manhattan Tenure. Professionally he was an active member of PIMA (Paper Industry Management Association) and TAPPI (Technical Association of Pulp and Paper Industry). Prior to his retirement, David was General Manager of Metso Paper North America in Clarks Summit. During Davids younger years, he coached little league baseball in Massachusetts, assisted in coaching football in Virginia and assisted coaching in Miss-E League Softball and Abington Girls Soccer in Clarks Summit. He was a former member of the Rotary Club of the Abingtons, parishioner of Our Lady of the Snows Parish and as active in the Lazarus Program at the church. David and his family enjoyed vacations to their second home in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts with his wife, children and grandchildren. During the summer months, they enjoyed boating, fishing, shelling and golf. David took great pride in his 2 daughters academic, athletic and career accomplishments and also enjoyed his grandsons sporting events. David truly valued the loyal support of his wife in all of his endeavors during their life together. She was his cornerstone in life and attributes all of his success to her. Surviving, in addition to his loving wife, are two daughters: Dana Kromko and husband Bobby of Clarks Summit and Sara Lowe and husband Paul of Jefferson Twp., one sister, Christine Brennan and husband Bob of New Bedford, Mass; and 4 grandchildren: Evann, Jared, Christopher, and Colton. There will be a committal service on Friday, September 20 at 11am at the Assonet Burying Ground in Freetown, Mass. Memorial Contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Snows Faith Formation program at the above address or Allied Services Hospice, 100 Abington Executive Park, Clarks Summit, PA 18411 For directions, or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website. Arrangements have been entrusted to Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service, Inc., 111 Colburn Avenue, Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Jennings Calvey is honored to serve Davids family. Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. (570) 586 - 0811
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 15, 2019