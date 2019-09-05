|
David G. Emond went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, August 27, 2019 at the age of 66. David resides in Tiverton, RI with his beloved wife Eleanor. He was formally from Westport, MA where he was the co-owner of his family business, Emond Water Systems. David had a deep love for fishing with his grandchildren and hunting with his dog Casey and nephew Ben. He also enjoyed his antique cars and his numerous awards. David was the son to the late Lorraine and Gerald Emond. Brother to Vivian Gauthier, Claudette Aubin (Bill) Suzanne Vrona (Steve) Ronald Emond (Holly) & Paul Emond (Nancy). Dear cousin to Lorraine Binder (Frank). Stepfather to Steph- anie DiPrato (Tracey) Richard Burlingame (Joanne) & Bernadette Conroy (Steve). David also leaves behind 9 grand children, 3 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcome to join us at 11:00 am September 7, 2019 at Whites of Westport for a Celebration of Life for David Emond.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 5, 2019