David Goncalo, age 49, of Fall River, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. Born in Fall River, a son of the late John P. and Nancy (McGee) Goncalo, he was a life-long resident of the city. He spent many years working at the North Cottage Program in Norton, helping young men overcome substance abuse. An avid music lover, he was a skilled guitar player who enjoyed jamming with his many friends. He enjoyed being outside and watching sunrises at the beach. He is survived by a daughter, Morgan Goncalo of Fall River; twin sons, Ian and Owen Goncalo, and their mother Kimberly (Eddy) Goncalo all of Fall River; two brothers, John Goncalo and his wife Virginia of Wellfleet and William Goncalo and his wife Jennifer of Fall River; three sisters, Janice OConnell and her husband Warren of Sacramento, CA; Sue Syde and her husband Bill of Westport, and Carolyn Coe and her husband Roy of Hillsborough, NC, and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Robert J. Goncalo. His Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River. Visiting hours will be held from 11:00 to 1:00PM prior to the service. Burial is private. Memorial contributions in his honor may be made to Hungry for Music, 2020 Pennsylvania Ave, NW #384, Washington, DC 20006. For tributes or directions: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 8, 2019