David J. Brady passed away at home on April 27, 2020 after a valiant four year battle with cancer. He was the son of Cornelius J. Brady and Rita DeFusco Brady. He is survived by his sister Janice Brady. He was born in Fall River on March 3, 1951 and lived on Snell St. in Fall River for thirty five years before moving to Somerset. He graduated from B.M.C. Durfee High School in 1969. He worked at U.S. Record, Select Computer Sales in Norwood and for the last twenty two years at St. Patricks Cemetery in Fall River. David enjoyed sports. As a young man he loved to participate in weekly pick up hockey and basketball games with his friends after work. He also took a great deal of ribbing for being a diehard Miami Dolphins fan; he always remembered that perfect season with Dan Marino. His passions included fishing and music, particularly playing and listening to banjo, guitar, and bluegrass. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed making his own lures and rods. A perfect day for him was fishing in Westport and Seapowet or anywhere the bluefish and bass were biting. David will be remembered for his sense of humor and dry wit. Although he was quiet, he would always have an entertaining, droll comment to add to the conversation. He was also devoted to the care of his mother, especially during her final years. David was very kind hearted and quick to respond to and aid anyone who needed help. As recently as last week, he was deeply concerned for those directly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and directed donations to that cause Davids family would like to thank his co-workers and the staff at St. Patricks Cemetery for their support and willingness to help David during his illness. The kindness, care and compassion of his medical team were truly outstanding and will never be forgotten. His primary care physicians, Dr. Nick Mucciardi, Dr. Michael Abuelyazeed and Dr. Daniel Sousa were always willing to take the time to talk and listen to his concerns. Dr. Elizabeth Blanchard, Dr. Tushar Kumar, Dr. Patrick Gagnon and the entire oncology and radiation staff at the Southcoast Cancer Center provided him with excellent care. The family is also grateful to the Southcoast Visiting Nurses, especially his hospice nurse Claudia who helped tremendously in getting through this journey. The following quote typifies how David touched our lives."Your success is not going to be measured by how many awards you won or what projects you were part of. Its really about the number of good memories you leave behind and give to other people while you are here."(Anonymous) A private burial service will be held for the family at St. Patricks Cemetery. A memorial Mass and celebration will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Waring-Sullivan Funeral Home at Rose E. Sullivan, Somerset. Memorial donations can be made to the MA Covid-19 Relief Fund c/o The Foundation for Business Equity, 265 Franklin St., Box 304 Boston, MA 02110 or to the Greater Fall River Food Bank, 235 Nashua St., Fall River, MA 02721. For online condolences: www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 3, 2020