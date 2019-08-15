|
David J. Carreiro, Sr., 87, of Westport, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Saint Lukes Hospital in New Bedford. He was the husband of the late Jane G. (Mitcheson) Carreiro. David was born in Westport the son the late Manuel and Mary (Gomes) Carreiro. He began working on his family's dairy farm in Westport and then market gardening alongside his brother. David also was a truck driver for Quality Produce and a laborer for Zappo Construction. He was an avid guitar player who loved country music especially Hank Williams. Mr. Carreiro cherished the time he spent with his family and friends. Survivors are a son: David J. Carreiro, Jr and his wife Christine of Freetown; a daughter: Wendy J. Nicolau and her husband Edward of Westport; four grandchildren: David Carreiro III, Kimberly Larkin, Kelly Pepin and Edward Nicolau, ten great grandchildren; a brother: Thomas Carreiro of Westport; along with many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Milton Gomes, James Gomes, Joseph Carreiro, Louis Carreiro, Charles Carreiro, Edward Carreiro , Edwina Carreiro. His Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 8:30am from the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson Street, Fall River, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10am in Saint John the Baptist Church, 945 Main Road, Westport. Relatives and friends are invited to attend, burial to follow in Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, facility or church directions go to www. hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 673-0781. Calling Hours will be on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 5-8 in the funeral home.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 15, 2019