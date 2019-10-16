|
David J. Tavares, 68 of Fall River, passed away after a year and a half battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Joseph Lewis Tavares & Bella (Torres) Tavares. David leaves behind his wife of 47 yrs. Elaine (Lima) Tavares, his beloved son Joshua D. Tavares, his brother in law John Lima and his aunt Evelyn Oliveira. Known as Uncle Dave to many, growing up he had many aunts, uncles, & cousins who held a special place in his heart. He also had many, many wonderful friends, who right to the end of his life visited & called him. He appreciated that very much, his friends meant a lot to him. David had a great sense of humor & always made people laugh, even throughout his illness. Some of the things he loved, was animals, riding his Harley, and being a member of the Border City Club. Davids family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful nurses & staff of Southcoast Visiting Nurses Association for their compassionate care they gave him. At Davids request, there will be no services, instead however, he would like everyone to attend a Celebration of Life (which he called a party) at the Fall River Elks Club 4500 N. Main St., Fall River on Sunday, Oct. 20th at 4:00 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. www.rogersfuneral.com.
