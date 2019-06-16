The Herald News Obituaries
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-5821
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
David L. Turcotte, 78, of Fall River, husband of Virginia (Grillo) Turcotte, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Fall River, he was a son of the late Roger N. and Margaret M. (DeCosta) Turcotte. He owned and operated Walter's Super Service for over 45 years. He loved cooking, grilling, NASCAR racing, and golfing, scoring a hole-in-one, twice. A brilliant, generous, and very talented man, he was considered to be a "jack of all trades" and could accomplish almost anything. He also enjoyed traveling, to such places as California, Bermuda, Canada, and Florida. David was loved by many and will be sorely missed. Besides his wife of 37 years, he leaves: his children, Darlene Platt (Mark) of Westport, Don Ferry (Karen) of Dartmouth, Pamela Fournier of R.I., Jennifer Grimes (Dominic) of R.I., David Turcotte (Dawn) of KY, Paul Turcotte (Michelle) of CT, John Turcotte (Kristen) of M.N., John Ferry (Denise) and Gary Ferry, both of Westport; 11 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; sisters, Janice Gomez (Albert) and Judy Turcotte of R.I.; a brother, Roger Turcotte (Valerie) of R.I.; many nieces and nephews; and his cherished dog Toby. His Funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from the Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St., with a Prayer Service in the funeral home at 9:00 AM. Private burial to follow. Calling hours will take place on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 5-8 PM. wwwsilvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on June 16, 2019
