David Molloy, age 78, died on May 8, 2020 at the Hattie Ida Chaffee Nursing Home in East Providence, RI. Born in Fall River, MA, he was the husband of the late Katherine (Connerton) Molloy and the son of the late William Molloy and the late Ruth Dwyer Molloy. He was a long-time resident of Somerset, MA and Fall River, MA. He is survived by his brother William Molloy of Portsmouth, RI, his son, David Molloy of Warwick RI, his daughter-in-law Bethany Macktaz, and his three grandchildren Caelin Molloy, Liam Molloy, and Meghan Molloy all of Westport, MA. David was a graduate of Providence College '63 and Boston College G'68. He worked for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and in the Somerset Public Schools. A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at St. Patricks Cemetery in Fall River, MA. Donations may be made to the Molloy Memorial Scholarship at Durfee High School and may be mailed to William Molloy, 28 Hall Rd, Portsmouth, RI. Arrangements are in the care of the Waring Sullivan Home at Cherry Place. To send a tribute, please visit: www.waring- sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 10, 2020