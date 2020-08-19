David P. Beland, age 61, of Fall River, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020. He was the husband of the late Donna M. (Mello) Beland, and son of the late Arthur and Lorraine (Maynard) Beland. David enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and great grandson. He is survived by his Step- children: Donald Mello (wife Alison), Keith Mello, Sherry and Tammy Pickering; Brother: Richard Beland; Grandchildren: Allee, Deonje, Kailey, Daja, Divine, Jayvier, Donald Jr.; Great-grandson: Elias; several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Joseph and Mike Beland, Wayne and Wendy Cropper, Tracy Cook, and Linda Chavenhaugh. Following cremation, Davids visitation will take place on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 from 4-8 P.M. in the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River. Interment will be private. To send the family Expressions of Sympathy, please go to www.rogersfuneral.com
. Due to current restrictions, we ask for your patience as you may need to wait to come in to pay your respects.