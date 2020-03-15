|
|
David P. Felix, 67, of Fall River, passed away on March 7th, 2020. He was the husband of Mary Jo (Amaral) Felix. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Alice (Roies) and Manuel C. Felix. He had worked as a Custodian for the Fall River Police Dept. He had also formerly worked as a Fabric scheduling supervisor for Quaker Fabrics. He had served in the US Army during the Vietnam Era. In addition to his wife, he leaves his stepchildren Jared Medeiros and Jamie Rachiele (Joseph) and grandson Gabriel Rachiele. His Visitation will be held on March 19th from 8 - 9:30a.m. prior to a Mass at St Theresa Church at 10a.m. Burial of urn at Notre Dame Cemetery with Military Honors to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the s Project 4899 Belfort Rd, Ste 300, Jacksonville, FL. 32256 in his memory. www.almeida-pocasset.com for online guestbook.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 15, 2020