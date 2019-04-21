Home

Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
8:00 AM
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John of God Church
David Paiva Obituary
David Paiva, age 58, of Fall River passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019, He was the son of David and Suzanne (Mello) Paiva. David was an auto body repair man for Newport Chrysler and enjoyed working on cars even when he wasnt working. He is survived by his son Scott Paiva, granddaughter Ava Marie Paiva. His funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Tuesday April 23rd here at 8 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial St. John of God Church at 9 A.M. Interment in Oak Grove Cemetery. Calling hours on Monday April 22nd from 5-8 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 21, 2019
