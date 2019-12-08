|
David "Beaver" R. Lacroix, 47, of Fall River, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019. David was a lifelong resident of Fall River and attended B.M.C. Durfee High School. Prior to his lengthy illness, he was employed by Republic Services where he obtained his CDL. David enjoyed spending time with his children, watching sports and wrestling, going to the casino and camping. David was a phenomenal pool player and participated in a league as a young adult. He is survived by his parents, Robert and Mary (Burgess) Lacroix of Fall River; former wife, Kerry (Silva) Lacroix of Fall River; two children, Mia and Evan Lacroix of Fall River; two brothers, Michael Lacroix and his wife Rachel of Fall River and Gary Lacroix and his wife Anna of Boston; a niece, Felicity Lacroix; a nephew, Javier Simoes and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. A visitation will be held Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a funeral service at 6:30 p.m. at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Diabetes Assn., PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 8, 2019