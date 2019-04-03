Home

David S. "Sarge" Steele, 81, of Halifax, formerly of Swansea, MA, husband of the late Claire L. (Thibault) Steele, passed away on March 24, 2019. A US Army Veteran of the Korean and Vietnam War era, he spent over 30 years in the Army and retired as Sgt 1st Class. His army achievements and commendations included a medal for good conduct. He was a Board of Health Agent and Constable for the Town of Swansea and worked for the Stevens Home for Boys as first a counselor, Assistant Director and then as the Acting Director. He was a member of the VFW Post 2045, Swansea. He leaves a daughter, Rebecca Steele formerly of Swansea, MA; a sister, Dawn Shepherd and a nephew, Steve Jenness, both of Cottonwood, AZ; a nephew, Wayne Jenness of San Diego, CA; a niece, Tammy Walton of Bend, OR and a nephew Jeffrey Cotter, of Carver, MA. He was the brother of the late Gail Cotter and Raymond P. Steele and the son of the late Putnam Steele and Marie (Ouellette) Steele. A committal service will take place Thursday, April 4th at 2:30 PM at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne (note - please allow additional travel time for bridge construction traffic). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to or . Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 3, 2019
