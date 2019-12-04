The Herald News Obituaries
|
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-0781
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
Resources
Deborah J. Bell Obituary
Deborah J. Bell, 69, of Berkley, passed away peacefully after a long illness on November 28, 2019. She was the loving wife of Kenneth A. Bell. Deborah was born in Fall River and was the daughter of the late Normand Marchand and Yvette (Boudria) Marchand. Deborah worked locally as a dental hygienist for many years, She was an excellent cook and was known in her family for her green thumb and her beautiful flower boxes. Deborah also enjoyed being by the water and taking trips to the beach with her children. She always tried to stay positive for her family and had a passion for helping others. Deborah was happiest around her family hosting holiday gatherings and spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving in addition to her husband are her children, Erin Bell of Franklin and Amy Kazanovicz and her husband Timothy of Hubbardston; brothers, David Marchand and his companion LeeAnne and Robert Marchand all of Fall River; sisters, Norma Marchand of Swansea, Judy Primo and her husband James of Fall River and Karen Costa and her husband Bert of Cumberland, R.I.; grandchildren, Marcus and Mason and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Michael Marchand. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St., Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours will precede the service from 10 -11 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the MA Diabetes Assoc. 26 Caroline St., New Bedford, MA 02740. To light a memorial candle, sign the register or for directions, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 4, 2019
