Services
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
178 Winter Street
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 676-1933
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Cherry Place
178 Winter Street
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Holy Name Church
709 Hanover St
Fall River, MA
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
Notre Dame Cemetery
Fall River., MA
View Map
Deborah L. Collins Obituary
Deborah L. (Reposa) Collins, age 69, of Westport formerly of Fall River, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the former spouse of the late James H. Collins. Born in Fall River, the daughter of the late Charles and Muriel (Morriss) Reposa, she was a member of the B.M.C. Durfee High School, Class of 1969. After being offered a scholarship to fashion design school in NYC she chose to enter the United States Marine Corps, serving during the Vietnam War. In addition to being a mother and a wife, Debbie was an avid history buff for all things Fall River. Active in the community she worked as a Research Librarian where she volunteered with the Friends of the Fall River Public Library serving as President for many years. In addition to the Library, she was employed at the Fall River Historical Society where she had the opportunity to transcribe the Trial of Lizzie Borden and is sighted in many Lizzie books and films; Debbie always told her girls Lizzie did it. She was one of the original creators and volunteers of Fall River Celebrates America and Hot Chocolate Follies, and finally served as Curator and Educational Coordinator at the U.S.S. Massachusetts before retiring. She is survived by three beloved daughters, Erica Collins and Rebecca Collins both of Fall River and Jane Collins of Westport. Her greatest role was being Nana to twelve grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. She was the sister of the late Robin Martin. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 9:00 AM at Holy Name Church, 709 Hanover St., Fall River. Entombment with military honors to follow at Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, 178 Winter St., Fall River, MA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her honor may be made to Herren Wellness 120 Jacob St, Seekonk, MA 02771 or a local charity of your choice. For tributes or directions: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 16, 2019
