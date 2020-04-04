|
Deborah "Debbie" Moniz passed away on Saturday, March 28th of 2020 after battling with pancreatic cancer. Debbie was born April 16th, 1959 in Fall River, Massachusetts from her parents, Laura McCoy and Ronny Cornell. She was raised in Little Compton, Rhode Island with her siblings, Cindy Chaves, Sandy Cornell and Ronny Cornell Jr. Debbie moved in 1979 with her family to Texas. She raised her children in Hallsville, Texas with a big heart full of love. Debbie was a professor at Vista College where she taught Medical Assisting with a passion. She was also leader of the National Society of Leadership and Success during her teaching career. Debbie was a lighthearted soul full of laughter and loved making others laugh, traveling and spending time with her loved ones. Debbie is survived by her children and their spouses, Dustin and TIffany, Nathaniel, Jacob and Jessica; her grandchildren, Avery, Corbin, Ezekiel, Daniel, Amaya, Elijah, Bonnie; her siblings, Cindy Chaves, Sandy Cornell, Ronny Cornell Jr; and her father, Ronny Cornell. Debbie is preceeded in death by her mother, Laura McCoy. Burial will take place at the Castle Valley Cemetery in Castle Valley, Utah. The arrangements will be handled by Spanish Valley Mortuary in Moab, Utah. In lieu of flowers donations to the memorial may be given to Sandy Cornell and she can be reached at [email protected]
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 4, 2020