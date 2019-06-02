|
|
Deborah Nichols, age 66, of Swansea passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Shirley (Lynch) Nichols, step daughter of the late Ed Tobal and sister of the late Michael C. Nichols. She worked at Tiverton Power where she started in 1999 during construction, stayed on through 18 years, and was the longest employee at site. She handled finance aspects of the plants operation as well as day to day administrative functions. Her funeral and burial will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Waring-Sullivan Birchcrest, Swansea. www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on June 2, 2019