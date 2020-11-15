1/1
Deborah S. Gallagher
Deborah Sheppard Gallgher, 77, of Taunton, Massachusetts, died peacefully after a long illness on November 10, 2020. Born in Fall River, MA to Norma Bryant Sheppard and Russell G. Sheppard, Sr, she was raised in Tiverton, RI, Debbie is survived by her loving and devoted husband, William A. Gallagher, her children, Lisa H. Kaminski (David A.), Joan A. Bullock, Mark J. Hampston, Joy Sanfacon, Patricia Gallagher, William Gallagher and Cheryl Christiansen, her brother, Russell G. Sheppard, Jr. (Cheryl), her sister, Irja S. Finn (Jake Sutherland), as well as her grandchildren, Lindsey Aubin (Christopher), David A. Kaminski, Jr., Joseph Kaminski (Melissa), Benjamin F. Bullock, Samuel J. Bullock, Bryant E. Hampston, Tyler J. Hampston, Peter J. Sanfacon, Joshua A. Gallagher, Evin T. Christiansen, Troy K. Christiansen, Thomas Gallagher, and James Gallagher; Her grandson William Gallagher predeceased her. Many loved nieces, nephews and friends have fond memories of time spent with Debbie. Debbie loved the ocean, her family, helping others, and traveling. Wherever she was, she got involved helping others, whether it be at the Alcoholism Council of Greater Fall River, where she served for many years as the Executive Director, in the health and wellness industry in Florida and Tennessee when she lived there, or in Christian service in the churches where she worshipped. Her favorite place to travel to, with her family, was Disney World, as more than anything, Debbie was a "child at heart." Her family is grateful for the few years they shared with her after she and her husband relocated back to the northeast after many years of happy retirement in the south. Debbies favorite prayer was the 23rd Psalm, and she lived her life with the belief that "surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever." In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to "Nemasket Health Care Center," in memory of Deborah Gallagher, at 314 Marion Rd, Middleboro, MA 02346. All services are being held privately. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Crapo-Hathaway Funeral Home, 350 Somerset Avenue, Taunton, MA. www.hathawayfunerals.com.

Published in The Herald News on Nov. 15, 2020.
