Delia L. (Rapoza) Bettencourt, 96, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was the wife of the late Alfred Bettencourt. Delia was also the daughter of the late Joseph Rapoza and Maria (Pavao) Rapoza. Born in Tiverton, RI, Delia was a lifelong communicant of the Holy Ghost Church in Tiverton until she moved to Bristol a few years ago. Delia will be remembered by her family as a loving mother and grandmother who relished time with her family. In her spare time, Delia enjoyed baking, gardening, knitting, and reading. Delia is survived by her two sons; David Bettencourt (Lora) of Bristol, RI and Thomas Bettencourt of Greer, SC. She also leaves behind three grandchildren; Melissa Labonte (Paul) of Bristol, Mark Bettencourt of Bristol, and Michael Bettencourt of Greer, SC. Her memory will live on through her great grandchildren Peter and Olivia Labonte, and her friends and acquaintances at Silver Creek Manor. In addition to her husband and parents Delia was predeceased by her siblings; Manuel Rapoza, Joseph Rapoza, Gil Rapoza, and Mary Bastek. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday June 27, 2020 at 9AM in St. Marys Church, 330 Wood Street Bristol, Rhode island. Burial will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Marys Church Loaves and Fishes, 330 Wood Street, Bristol, RI 02809. For online condolences, shared memories, information and directions please visit www.sansonefuneralhome. com.



