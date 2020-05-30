Delores (Silvia) Almeida, age 82 passed away on Wednesday May 27, 2020. She was the wife of the late James F. Almeida and daughter of the late Seraphine P. and Virginia (Salgado) Silvia. Delores was the president of the Resident Council at Somerset Ridge Nursing Center and loved being around her family and friends. She is survived by her children: Lori Ann Pereira and husband Antonio Sr., and her son Kevin J. Almeida. Grandchildren Lori Ann Chaves, Antonio Pereira Jr. and wife Holly, Brian Pereira and Michael Coelho, great grandchildren: Kassandra R. Pereira, Paige A. Pereira, Jason J. Chaves Jr. and Antonio B. Pereira III, and several nieces and nephews. She was also the mother of the late Louis W. Almeida, and sister of the late Margaret Silvia Owsney, Alphonse "Al" Silvia, and Lawrence Sonny Silvia. Delores family would like to thank the staff at Somerset Ridge Nursing Center for giving her the best 6 years of her life. Deloress funeral services are private and under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Fall River. To send the family expressions of sympathy, please go to www. rogersfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on May 30, 2020.