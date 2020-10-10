1/
Delores B. Luiz
Delores B. (Botelho) Luiz 86, beloved wife of the late Serafim Luiz, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Webster Manor Health Care Center in Webster. Born in St. Miguel, Azores, Portugal, she was the daughter of the late Domingos Botelho and Maria do Amor Divino (Amaral) Botelho. She came to the United States at the age of eighteen settling in Peabody where she resided for over thirty years before moving to Lynn. Delores earned her degree in nursing at the Northern Essex Community College. She had worked for many years as a registered nurse at the Lynn Convalescent Home in Lynn until the time of her retirement in 2004. Prior to that she had worked at Salem Hospital for ten years and the former J.B. Thomas Hospital in Peabody for fifteen years. Nursing was her passion and was admired by all of her co-workers. A communicant of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Peabody, she was active in many of the church functions and activities. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt and friend who will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her son, Paul Lewis and his wife, Diane and grandson Aiden of Charlton, one sister, Juieta Lima and several nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Gabriela Cunha, Luisa Silva, Maria da Luz Aguiar, Albertina Medeiros and Gilda Medeiros . Her funeral Mass was celebrated privately at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Peabody. Burial was in St. Marys Cemetery, Salem. Arrangements by the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., Peabody. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. For online condolences please visit: www.ccbfuneral.com.

Published in The Herald News on Oct. 10, 2020.
