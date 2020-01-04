|
Denis L. "Denny" Cardinal, 83, of Assonet, husband of Wendy (Wheeler) Cardinal, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 after a very courageous battle with cancer. He managed a family trucking business and then later became a system analyst for Unisys. He was a founding, longtime member and past president for Kiwanis of Somerset. A quiet and gentle man that loved life, his children and grandchildren and was so proud of all of their accomplishments. As a husband, he couldn't have been better and was his wife's best friend, always extremely good to her. He loved the clam boils, Christmas and all of the family gatherings at his daughter's. He enjoyed puttering in the yard, caring for the flowers, feeding the birds, spending time with his friends at the Freetown Senior Center, and was an avid news watcher, playing Cribbage and doing crossword puzzles. Besides his wife of 27 years, he leaves four children, Renee Brodeur and Michelle, Regina and Marc Cardinal; two step-sons, Keith and Kyle Poole; eight grandchildren; a sister, Jocelyne Leary and many nieces and nephews. He was the son of the late Lucien and Juliette (Belanger) Cardinal and the brother of the late Danielle Marshall and Pierette Powers. Private arrangements by Auclair Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 4, 2020