Home

POWERED BY

Services
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Resources
More Obituaries for Denis Cardinal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denis L. Cardinal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denis L. Cardinal Obituary
Denis L. "Denny" Cardinal, 83, of Assonet, husband of Wendy (Wheeler) Cardinal, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 after a very courageous battle with cancer. He managed a family trucking business and then later became a system analyst for Unisys. He was a founding, longtime member and past president for Kiwanis of Somerset. A quiet and gentle man that loved life, his children and grandchildren and was so proud of all of their accomplishments. As a husband, he couldn't have been better and was his wife's best friend, always extremely good to her. He loved the clam boils, Christmas and all of the family gatherings at his daughter's. He enjoyed puttering in the yard, caring for the flowers, feeding the birds, spending time with his friends at the Freetown Senior Center, and was an avid news watcher, playing Cribbage and doing crossword puzzles. Besides his wife of 27 years, he leaves four children, Renee Brodeur and Michelle, Regina and Marc Cardinal; two step-sons, Keith and Kyle Poole; eight grandchildren; a sister, Jocelyne Leary and many nieces and nephews. He was the son of the late Lucien and Juliette (Belanger) Cardinal and the brother of the late Danielle Marshall and Pierette Powers. Private arrangements by Auclair Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -