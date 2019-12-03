Home

South Coast Funeral Home
1555 Pleasant St
Fall River, MA 02723
(508) 672-0291
Denise Bielecki Obituary
Denise (Silvia) Bielecki, 53, of Fall River passed way November 28, 2019 at St. Annes Hospital in Fall River. Born in Fall River, she was a daughter of the late Richard and Eleanor (Bruneau) Silvia and had lived most of her life in the Westport/Fall River area. Mrs. Bielecki worked as an EKG Technician and Phlebotomist. She had graduated from Westport High School in 1984 and had obtained a Certificate from Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School. Denise loved to ride on the back of a motorcycle while the wind blew through her hair. She enjoyed doing crafts, going to the beach and being with her family but her favorite pastime was spending her time playing with her beloved granddaughter. Survivors include her daughter: Jessica Bielecki of Somerset; her son: Thomas J. Bielecki, II of Fall River her granddaughter: Olivia D. Haire; her brothers: Richard Silvia and Randall Silvia; several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Russell Silvia. Private arrangements are entrusted to South Coast Funeral Home, 1555 Pleasant St. Fall River, MA 02723. www.SouthCoastFuneral Home.com
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 3, 2019
