Dennis Costa
Dennis Costa, 83 of Fall River, MA passed away on Nov. 4th, 2020. He was the husband of Patricia (McKane) Costa. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Ermelinda "Emily" (Mendonca) and Antone Costa. He had served in the US Army and had worked at Raytheon. In addition to his wife, he leaves 3 sons Michael, Kevin and Brian Costa and 2 daughters Lisa Marie Alves and Melissa Costa. He also leaves 3 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and 3 surviving siblings. Please see complete obituary on website www.almeida-pocasset.com. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 from 5 to 8 PM at the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home 462 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI.

Published in The Herald News on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home
Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home
462 Main Road
Tiverton, RI 02878
(401) 625-5945
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 15, 2020
This Guest Book is dedicated to the memory of those we serve and their loved ones.
The Staff of Pocasset-Memorial Funeral Home
