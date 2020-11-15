Dennis Costa, 83 of Fall River, MA passed away on Nov. 4th, 2020. He was the husband of Patricia (McKane) Costa. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Ermelinda "Emily" (Mendonca) and Antone Costa. He had served in the US Army and had worked at Raytheon. In addition to his wife, he leaves 3 sons Michael, Kevin and Brian Costa and 2 daughters Lisa Marie Alves and Melissa Costa. He also leaves 3 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and 3 surviving siblings. Please see complete obituary on website www.almeida-pocasset.com
. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 from 5 to 8 PM at the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home 462 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI.