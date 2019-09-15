|
Dennis J. Maloney, age 71, of Fall River, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019 at home. He was the loving husband of Jo Ann (Raymond) Maloney. After cremation, Denniss funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 7:00PM in the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA. Visitation will be held prior from 4:00PM to 6:00PM. All are welcome to meet the family for committal prayers at Notre Dame Cemetery, Mausoleum, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 10:00AM. For complete obit please visit www.boulefuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 15, 2019