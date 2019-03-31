The Herald News Obituaries
|
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest
189 Gardners Neck Road
Swansea, MA 02777
(508) 676-1933
Dennis Asselin
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest
189 Gardners Neck Road
Swansea, MA 02777
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest
189 Gardners Neck Road
Swansea, MA 02777
Dennis M. Asselin, 69, of Swansea, passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Janina S. (Swiech) Asselin for 50 years. He is survived by his mother, Lillian A. Murphy; two sons, David A. Asselin and his wife Jennifer Ray-Asselin of Pawtucket, Damion M. Asselin and his partner Cathy Lyerla of Athens, GA; two sisters, Paulette L. Jameson of Pawtucket, Susan C. Stephen and her husband Gabe of Coventry; granddaughter, Emma Grace Asselin; mother-in-law, Celeste Poole; sister-in-law, Judy Ramsay and her husband David and several nieces and nephews. His Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 6:00PM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea. Visiting hours prior to his service from 5:00 to 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a mental health or substance abuse . For the full obituary, tributes or directions: www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 31, 2019
