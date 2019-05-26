|
Dennis Raposo, 42, died 5/15/19. Born in Fall River, a son of Maria Delourdes (Martins) Raposo and the late Jose Luis Raposo. He leaves: 3 children, Nathan Raposo, Chyanne Raposo, and Cameron Raposo all of Fall River; 4 siblings, Anita Boivin (husband-Ronald) of Somerset, Linda Jones, Irene Koroshofsky (husband-Joseph) and Lydia Raposo all of Fall River and a niece, nephew and grand nephew. He was the father of the late Hannah Raposo. A memorial visitation will be held on Tue 6-8. In the Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St. www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on May 26, 2019