Dennis Raymondo, Jr., 77, of Fall River passed away at home, Thursday, May 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Betty A. (Vierling) Raymondo Born in Fall River, he was a son of the late Dennis Sr. and Evelyn (Souza) Raymondo and had been a lifelong resident of this city. Mr. Raymondo had served in the United States Marines and was a communicant of Holy Trinity Parish, Fall River and had worked as a Real Estate Agent and as a Safety Rep. for General Motors. He enjoyed playing Texas Holdem and had attended many tournaments, loved his dog, Buddy, and spending time with his family. Survivors include his daughter: Karen Belmore and her husband Rick of Fall River; his sons: Scott Raymondo and his wife Stella of Swansea and Mike Raymondo and his wife Susan of Fall River; his brothers: David Raymondo of Fall River and Wayne Raymondo of Florida; his grandchildren: Nicholas, Makenzie, Maylin, Michal and Madison; several nieces and nephews. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 9:30 AM from the Oliveira Funeral Home, 2064 South Main St. Fall River, MA 02724 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at Holy Trinity Parish, 951 Stafford Rd. Fall River, MA 02721. Interment will be private. Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 8-9:30 AM, prior to the funeral. www. OliveiraFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 26, 2019