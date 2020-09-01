1/
Diamantina Almeida
Diamantina (Vital) Almeida, 85 of Fall River, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. Born in Arrifes, Sao Miguel, Azores, she was the daughter of the late Manuel and Ermelinda (Lopes) Vital and the beloved wife of the late Serafim Almeida. Prior to retiring, Diamantina worked for Darwood Mfg. and Chace Curtain Mfg. as a Floor Worker. She was also a parishioner of Santo Christo Church. Survivors include her Children: Manuel DeAlmeida (wife Caroline) of Somerset, Louie Almeida (wife Melinda), Rosa Almeida (late husband Manuel), Maria Eduarda Pereira (husband Leonardo), and Alda Vital (husband Sidonio) all of Fall River; Brothers: Joao & Manuel Vital, both of Sao Miguel, Azores; 12 Grandchildren; 7 Great Grandchildren; many Nieces & Nephews. Diamantina was the Mother of the late Maryana Carvalho and the Sister of the late Maria Carvalho & Silvana Almeida. Diamantinas funeral will be private for family at the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home. All are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial in Santo Christo Church on Thursday, Sep. 3rd at 10:00 A.M. Interment in Notre Dame Cemetery. To send the family expressions of sympathy, please go to www.rogersfuneral.com. Due to current restrictions, we ask for your patience as you may need to wait to come in to pay your respects.

Published in The Herald News on Sep. 1, 2020.
