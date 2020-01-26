|
Diamantina B. Canito, 91, of Fall River, wife of Manuel M. Canito, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Born in Arrifes, St. Michael, Azores, she was a daughter of the late Luis M. Benevides and the late Diamantina M. (Massa) Benevides. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a sewing machine operator at Lexcraft for many years. She loved cooking, baking, sewing, crocheting, and embroidering. In her younger years, Diamantina also enjoyed painting. A woman of high morals, she was also very kind and gentle and would always place the needs of everyone else before her own. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, her greatest joy in life was spending quality time with her family. Besides her husband of sixty-four years, she leaves: her loving children, Berta Canito-Goff and her husband, Neal, Robert Canito and his wife, Alice, and Steven Canito, all of Fall River; her grandchildren, Camron Goff and Paige Goff; a sister, Joana Rodrigues (late husband, Manuel) of Canada; brothers, Raul Benevides (late wife, Luisa) of Fall River, and Joao Benevides (late wife, Lucia) of the Azores; and many nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Luis Benevides, Joao Benevides, Maria Jose Medeiros, and Manuel Benevides. Her Funeral will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 8:00 AM from the Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St., Fall River, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in Santo Christo Church at 9:00 AM. Committal and Interment at St. Patrick's Cemetery. Calling hours will take place in the funeral home on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 5-8 PM.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 26, 2020