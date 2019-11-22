|
Diane M. (Bisaillon) OKeefe, 73, of Dartmouth, passed away in St. Lukes Hospital on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. A native of Somerset and a graduate of Somerset High School, Diane worked as an IT Technician for Verizon for 35 years. She was also a Director of Stepping Stones, an alcohol and drug rehabilitation center in New Bedford for six years. Diane was the beloved companion for 32 years of James Soo Hoo of Dartmouth, and loving mother of Heather OKeefe of Sugar Grove, Ohio. She is survived by her siblings Ronald and David Bisaillon and preceeded in death by her siblings Nancy Burrows, Brian Bisaillon and Joan Dominguez. Diane was a caring aunt to many nieces and nephews and devoted to her dogs, Madison and Molly. Her funeral service will be held at 10:00AM on Monday, November 25,2019 in the WARING-SULLIVAN HOME at DARTMOUTH, 230 Russells Mills Road, Dartmouth, MA. Relatives and friends are invited. Visitation will be on Sunday from 4:00 | 8:00 PM. Burial is Private. To leave a note of condolence: www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 22, 2019