Diane (Robitaille) Monteiro 69, of Somerset, died peacefully at home on May 7, 2020 after a 17 month battle with pancreatic cancer. She was the wife of the late Paul Monteiro, whom she was married to for 38 years. Born in Fall River, Diane was the daughter of the late Roland Sr. and Alice (Bouvette) Robitaille. She lived in Fall River for 65 years before moving to Somerset. In her early years, she was employed by Katerskis Cleaners, Virginia Dare, Rip Offs, and Louises Bridal. After having her daughters, she briefly taught CCD and became a preschool aide at the former St. Annes School. She was also an online moderator for The Standard-Times for several years in the 2000s. Diane was a graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School, Class of 1969, and a member of St. Annes Church. Diane was a very cheerful woman who loved to laugh. She loved her family and spending time with her daughters. There was nothing she wouldnt do for them. She was very close with her niece, spending hours on the phone every week talking about their favorite TV shows and everything under the sun. Diane loved animals and taking road trips. Her favorite spots were Cape Cod and Newport, RI. Diane loved visiting restaurants and even started a local food blog called New England Bites. Diane was so proud to have finally purchased her own home in 2016. Diane often talked about her parents and siblings, reminiscing about "the old days," like when she attended the 1964 Worlds Fair in New York with her oldest brother and sister-in-law, or the fun she had summering at her uncles lakeside home in Dartmouth. She loved looking at old pictures of Fall River and laughing about all the crazy things that went on during her youth. She often said that she was so lucky to have grown up in the 1960s, because that was when the world was the most interesting. Diane loved the holidays and made every one of them special for her family. Diane is survived by her daughters, Laura Monteiro of Somerset, and Mallory Monteiro of Swansea; also beloved niece Judyanne Moniz and (husband Edmund) of Fall River; sisters-in-law Carol (Molloy) Robitaille of Groton, CT, Ann (Monteiro) Voltas (husband James) of Fall River, and Barbara (Monteiro) Silva (husband Mark) of Taunton; nephews Richard Gosselin Jr. (wife Kristin) of Abington, Paul Gosselin of Fall River, and Raymond Robitaille Jr. (wife Karen) of Swansea; nieces Barbara (Robitaille) Hammond (husband Chip), Sharon(Robitaille) DiMarco (husband Russ), and Karen (Robitaille) Rugh (husband Dwaine), all of Connecticut; great nieces and nephews Danielle Moniz, Jessica Gosselin, Sherri Constantino, Megan Soares, Kyle Robitaille, Jennifer Pounch, and Lauren and Dayne Rugh; great-great nieces and nephews; cousins; and many friends. She also leaves behind her cherished cats "Cashew, Cherry, and Olive" and her "grandcat" Bells. She was the sister of the late Pauline (Robitaille) Gosselin, and Roland Jr.,Raymond Sr., and Lawrence Robitaille. She was the sister-in-law of the late Judith (Soares) Robitaille and Richard Gosselin Sr. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Sophia Rizk, RN Ashlee Hathaway, and the entire staff at the Southcoast Health Cancer Center in Fall River. With their support, Diane was able to beat the odds and extend her life with her family after her diagnosis in 2018. Special thanks to the team at Southcoast VNA, who provided care for Diane and treated her with dignity and respect during her final days. Private arrangements entrusted to Auclair Funeral Home. Entombment at Notre Dame Cemetery in Fall River. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dianes memory may be made to Southcoast VNA Supportive Care Center, 200 Mill Road, Fairhaven, MA 02719, or please visit www.southcoast.org/visiting-nurse-association.
Published in The Herald News from May 9 to May 10, 2020