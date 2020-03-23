|
|
Dianne A. (Tripp) Booth, 75, beloved wife of Robert J. Booth, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 19, 2020 of natural causes. They were sweethearts for 58 years. Mother of Sally Booth (Stephen), Nate Booth (Jane) and Samuel Booth. She was predeceased by her parents Alexander F. and Helen B. (Archibald) Tripp and siblings Charles Hasson, Lois Hasson and Bessie Techeria. She leaves behind her sisters: Helen Schall (Joe), Winifred Tripp, Patsy Hearn and brother James Hasson (Jackie) along with many nieces and nephews. Dianne grew up in Westport and moved to Little Compton, where she lived for 60 years. She was a member of the Wilbur School Class of 1962 and a graduate of Campbell School in 1963. Soon after, she was employed by the Newport Chamber of Commerce, gave tours of the Wilbur House, worked many years at the Brownell Library and at Transcom in Portsmouth. A long time member of the United Congregational Church, Little Compton, she contributed her time to the Sunday School, annual church fair and the Thrift Shop. A true patriot, Dianne was proudest of her membership with the Little Compton Republican Committee. Above all, Dianne loved beautiful things, her flowers, textiles and fabrics as well as cakes and pies. She was a talented seamstress who could sew anything with precision in a flash, creating many custom items for people's homes in the area. She knitted beautiful sweaters. Everyone knows Dianne for her braided rugs, a skill she shared with many. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date, please check the funeral home website for this future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Little Compton Ambulance Fund, PO Box 552, Little Compton, R.I. 02837. Arrangements are under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport. To sign the on-line guest book please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 23, 2020