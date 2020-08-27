Dine Lopes

Dine (Almeida) Lopes, of Cranston, RI 95, died Tuesday, August 25th, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Edward Lopes; survived by her son Michael (Karen) Lopes; grandmother of two and great-grandmother of two. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, August 29th at 9:00 a.m., in St. Rocco Church, Johnston RI. Burial will follow in St. Patricks Cemetery, 2233 Robeson St, Fall River MA. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dines name may be made to the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation, 249 Roosevelt Avenue, Suite 201, Pawtucket, RI 02860. Visit NardolilloFH.com
