Dine Lopes
Dine (Almeida) Lopes, of Cranston, RI 95, died Tuesday, August 25th, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Edward Lopes; survived by her son Michael (Karen) Lopes; grandmother of two and great-grandmother of two. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, August 29th at 9:00 a.m., in St. Rocco Church, Johnston RI. Burial will follow in St. Patricks Cemetery, 2233 Robeson St, Fall River MA. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dines name may be made to the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation, 249 Roosevelt Avenue, Suite 201, Pawtucket, RI 02860. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.

Published in The Herald News on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
St. Rocco Church
Funeral services provided by
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
