On May 5th 2020, Dolores Anthony ( Deslauries ) Fell ( aka Dolly, Del, & Gigi ), loving mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 79. She was born on May 9th 1940, in Ludlow, MA, to Ann and Arthur Deslauriers. She graduated from David Prouty High School, in Spencer, MA (1957). She earned a Bachelors of Music from Anna Maria College, in Paxton, MA (1961), and a Masters Degree in Teaching from State College of Worchester (1964). She taught music for more than 30 years most of them for the Tiverton School Department. She was co-owner of American Beauty Exterior Decorators, with her husband Roger E. Fell for 25 years. She also played the organ and directed choir at St. Theresas Parish in Tiverton, for many years as well as giving private voice and piano lessons. She was the wife of the late Roger E. Fell for 40 years and the former wife of Jay Woodworth. She leaves behind a combined family of many including: Daughter, Cori A Woodworth, and Grand Daughters Kayleigh A. ( McKitchen ) Martens, Allison K. Quicho, and Laura J. Cabral. Also, all of Rogers children: Gary Fell, Karen Kelly, Cheryl Dor, Nancy Moniz, and Sandra Cabral, as well as all of their children and grandchildren. She loved her music, her family, her students, her friends, and her God. She liked a good joke and had a kindness in her that will be remembered by many. Please send loving thoughts and prayers as you wish. Instead of flowers please consider making a donation in her name to: Steeple Street Music Academy, Inc, 40 Steeple Street, PO Box1304, Mashpee, MA 02649 or directly at http://steeplestreetmusic.com/#donate
Dolores beloved piano was donated to this amazing school and continues through these wonderful people to provide a source of music and joy for future generations. It is heartbreaking at this difficult time for all of us that businesses like this are in danger of closing due in part to their inability to qualify for federal funds. Whatever funds are left available from Dolores estate will be given in donation here, to honor the kind of music and art that Dolores loved and supported. Her PRIVATE funeral with live-stream Service Cast will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 11AM. To view the Service Cast or to leave a message for the family, please visit Mrs. Fells tribute page at www.hathawayfunerals.com
Her family will receive relatives and friends from 10-11am in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St. Fall River, and at the Oak Grove Cemetery following the funeral service. (Mask wearing and social distancing will apply.)