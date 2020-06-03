Dolores A. (Dooley) Larsen, age 86, of Fall River, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Born in Fall River, she was a daughter of the late Raymond Dooley and Jeannette (Senay) Dooley. Dolores attended Mt. St. Mary Academy and later Bridgewater State College where she obtained her bachelors degree. She worked as a teacher for the Fall River school department for many years before her retirement. A member of the Heritage Singers, Dolores also volunteered with the Good Samaritans. She enjoyed travelling the world, reading, knitting and crafting. Dolores is survived by her three daughters; Charlene A. Quackenbush and her husband Robert of Pelzer, SC, Carol A. Souza and her husband Frederick of Fall River and Cynthia L. Massey and her husband John of Swansea, one brother; William G. Dooley and his wife Janis of St. Petersburg, FL, five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one nephew. She was predeceased by her brothers; Daniel and Raymond Dooley. Also Dolores family would particularly like to thank Donna Viveiros for her unselfish dedication to the residents, and especially their mother, Dolores at Sarah Brayton. Lastly, they wish to recognize Dr. Robinson and her staff at Charlton Memorial Hospital, Atwood 4, for the exceptional and compassionate care Dolores received in her finals days. Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, her funeral services will be private for the immediate family. Dolores funeral arrangements are in the care of Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place, Fall River. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be made to; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090. To leave a note of condolence, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 3, 2020.