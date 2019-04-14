|
|
Dolores G. (Vezina) Gagne, 86, of Westport, peacefully passed away at home on Thursday, April 11, 2019 with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late Maurice L. Gagne. Mrs. Gagne was born in Fall River, daughter of the late Albert R. and Marie O. (Grenier) Vezina and had resided in Westport for most of her life. Prior to her retirement in 1995, she worked as a stamper for the former Shelburne Shirt Co., Fall River. She was a communicant of St. George Church, Westport. Mrs. Gagne was an avid reader and enjoyed camping, but most of all she loved spending time with her family. Survivors include her 2 sons: Marc A. Gagne and his wife Linda of Rehoboth and Paul M. Gagne of Westport; her 2 daughters: Michelle A. Albernaz and her husband Joseph of Westport and Claudette R. Servant and her fianc John of Fall River; a sister: Jeanne Pichette of Fairhaven; 6 grandchildren: Joseph, Melissa, Daniel, Tiffany, Courtney and Jeremy; 10 great grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Jacqueline Martel, Madeline Houde, Beatrice Houde, Pauline Houde, Gertr- ude Galego, Rene Vezina, Paul Vezina, Albert Vezina, Roger Vezina, Norman Vezina, Maurice Vezina and Donald Vezina. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be Wednesday. April 17, 2019 from the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790 at 9 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. George Church, Westport at 10 A.M. Calling hours will be Tuesday from 5-8 P.M. Interment will be in Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , Team Vezina - Team # 255835, 480 Pleasant St., Watertown, MA 02472. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 14, 2019