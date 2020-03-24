|
|
Dolores Leeman, age 87, of Swansea, passed away on March 19,2020. She was the daughter of the late Everett Almeida and Marianna (Arruda) Almeida. She joins her loving husband of 54 years Douglas P. Leeman in eternal peace. She leaves two sons Douglas P. Leeman Jr and Scott P. Leeman, both of Swansea, as well as a sister Betty (Almeida) Owens, niece Catherine Hayashi and nephew Matthew Owens. Dolores was a kind and generous woman who opened her heart and home to many who loved her and will miss her. She was a devoted member of St. Dominic Church in Swansea. She loved music laughter and dancing with her husband Doug. Even as Alzheimer's stole her away from us, she brought joy and laughter to those who knew her. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation or to St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Due to the new restrictions implemented by the Diocese of Fall River in response to the Coronavirus outbreak, Dolores's funeral services will be private for the Immediate family only. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.rogersfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 24, 2020