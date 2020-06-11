Dolores (Audette) Massa, 89, of Fall River, wife of the late Miguel S. "Mike" Massa, Jr., passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. A seamstress for over 40 years, she was a member of Rebecca's and Eastern Star. She also worked at Del/Nat creations. She was the mother of Miguel S. "Mike" Massa, III (wife Ann Marie) of Somerset, Francis E. Massa of Westport, Natalie Pare (husband Robert) of Tiverton and the late Carolyn Marie Desmarais (husband Bruce of New Bedford) and the late Geraldine Ryder (late husband William); the grandmother of Gary Corvelo, Craig and Desiree Desmarais, Crystal Couture and Jacquelyn Souza (Stephen); the great-grandmother of Soleil and Kiara Corvelo, Jacob Desmarais, Matthew and Dylan Willis and Stephen and Racquel Souza; the sister of Daniel Audette (wife Gloriette) of Westport and also leaves several nieces and nephews. She was the daughter of the late Aladin E. and Mary T. (Rapoza) Audette. Private funeral arrangements entrusted to the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Southcoast VNA, 200 Mill Rd., Fairhaven, MA 02719. Online condolences please visit AuclairFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 11, 2020.