|
|
Dolores Miranda, age 92, formerly of Fall River, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2019 at St. Elizabeths Nursing Home. She was the beloved wife of the late Antone Miranda. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Mello) Gouveia. Dolores is survived by her sons Michael Miranda (wife Carol) of Rehoboth and Randy Miranda (wife Jackie) of Swansea; 5 grandchildren Lance, Justin, Keith, Nicole and Danielle Miranda; 4 great-grandchildren Madisen, Michael, Charlie and Wyatt Miranda; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by many siblings. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Monday, December 9 here at 9 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial St. Josephs Church at 10 A.M. InInterment in St. Patricks Cemetery. Calling hours on Sunday, December 8 from 4-7 P.M. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 7, 2019