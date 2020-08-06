1/1
Dolores R. Rego
Dolores Rose Rego, 81, of Fall River, wife of the late Joseph D. Rego, passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late John and Maria (Carreiro) Souza. Del worked as a machine operator in the local textile industry until she retired to take care of her granddaughters. She enjoyed going to all of their sporting events and teaching them how to bake. As they grew, she worked part-time at Medeiros Bakery where she enjoyed meeting many people. Del was a devout Catholic and was a parishioner of the former Immaculate Conception and St. Bernadette churches. She was currently a parishioner of the St. Anthony of Padua Church. Del is survived by: her daughter Doreen Plasski and her husband James of Fall River; 2 granddaughters, Bethany Guimond and her husband Jameson of Fall River and Julianne Plasski and her companion Travis Ward of Whitinsville, 1 great grandson, Jameson J. Guimond; siblings, Eliza, Joseph, Bea and her husband John, Rose, Mary, and Frank; and several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Anna, John, Gloria, and Louis. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend her Funeral to be held on Saturday at 8AM from the Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, Fall River, and her Funeral Mass to be offered in St. Anthony of Padua Church at 9AM . Burial in St. Patricks Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday 5-7pm. To ensure that family receive any and all online condolences you may wish to share, please submit only to the funeral homes website www.silvafaria.com at 'Sign Guestbook' or 'Send Sympathy Card'] and not through a third party. Thank you!

Published in The Herald News on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
AUG
8
Funeral
08:00 AM
AUG
8
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
Funeral services provided by
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-5821
