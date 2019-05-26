|
Dolores S. (Pacheco) Ferreira, 91 of Fall River and previously of Somerset, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late and Louis Ferreira and the daughter of the late Antone & Sarah (Silvia) Pacheco. Prior to retiring, Dolores worked as a Sales Clerk for Sears Dept. Store, and previously for Fernandes Supermarket. She was a member of the Royal Travelers and a parishioner of St. John of God Church. Survivors include her 3 children: Stephen W. Ferreira (wife Nancy) & Gary A. Ferreira (wife Christine) both of Swansea, and Gail A. Petit (fianc Jeff Kornegay) of Somerset. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Wednesday, May 29th here at 9:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John of God Church at 10:00 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours on Tuesday, May 28th from 5-8 P.M. www. rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 26, 2019