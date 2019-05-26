Home

Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John of God Church
Dolores S. Ferreira Obituary
Dolores S. (Pacheco) Ferreira, 91 of Fall River and previously of Somerset, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of the late and Louis Ferreira and the daughter of the late Antone & Sarah (Silvia) Pacheco. Prior to retiring, Dolores worked as a Sales Clerk for Sears Dept. Store, and previously for Fernandes Supermarket. She was a member of the Royal Travelers and a parishioner of St. John of God Church. Survivors include her 3 children: Stephen W. Ferreira (wife Nancy) & Gary A. Ferreira (wife Christine) both of Swansea, and Gail A. Petit (fianc Jeff Kornegay) of Somerset. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Wednesday, May 29th here at 9:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John of God Church at 10:00 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours on Tuesday, May 28th from 5-8 P.M. www. rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 26, 2019
