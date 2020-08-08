Dolores Simmons

Dolores Sampaio Simmons, wife of the late Thomas V. Simmons, was welcomed home by our Lord on Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 after 89 years of faithful service. Born in Fall River, the daughter of Elvira (Rapozo) and Antonio deLima Sampaio, she graduated B.M.C. Durfee High School in 1948. Her professional life, which began at a downtown 5&10-cent store, was spent chiefly as credit manager at Gerber's Jewelers until it was interrupted by the care of a young family. She returned to the workplace 15 years later as an Admissions Clerk at St. Anne's Hospital. A deeply committed and masterful homemaker, Dolores dedicated herself to nurturing a loving family, raising her occasionally challenging offspring with such steadfast tenderness -- and consistently supportive understanding -- that her children need look no further than their own home for a role model to emulate. For 44 years, she was rock, anchor and endless inspiration to her devoted husband, for whom she remained, (by his own free and frequent admission), his greatest source of happiness. It was always blindingly obvious to anyone who knew Tom Simmons that his Dolores was the very light of his life. A talented seamstress and avid knitter with a chic sense of style, she was a truly wonderful cook, as befits a woman whose mother was so highly regarded as a culinary virtuoso. Dolores read cookbooks with the diligent absorption most of us apply only to the most compelling works of fiction and enrolled in gourmet cooking classes to enhance her prowess at creating splendid settings for the many happy events which so enriched the lives of four generations of family, each one now a treasured memory made all the more lasting for having featured her extraordinary cuisine. With her wide-open heart and aversion to any sort of prejudice or pretense, Dolores made fast friends everywhere she went, effortlessly winning everyone over with her warm, engaging ways. She was a tireless fundraiser for St. Louis School and Bishop Connolly High School; taught continental Portuguese at St. Anne's Elementary School; volunteered in charitable work conducted by the wives of the Swansea Knights of Columbus; served on numerous committees, seeking to improve the civic life of her home town and promote the vitality of the parish community of Santo Christo Church. Having joined the parish church at the cathedral, Dolores began a long term of service as Chaplain for St. Mary's Seniors. By nature a strong and independent woman who was always up-to-date on current events, Dolores called things the way she saw them. A member of the League of Women Voters and a Congressional Aide specializing in constituent advocacy in the district office of the Hon. Margaret M. Heckler, M.C., she engaged in politics for most of her adult life, including many late nights counting ballots on election day. Above all else, Dolores treasured the family who cherish her. Her son Bob, (Robert T.S. Simmons), dedicated himself to his mothers care throughout her final years. Her two adoring daughters, Elizabeth, (Mrs. Richard A. Smith), of New Fairfield, CT, and Alicia, (Mrs. Jonathan K. Draper), of Kent, CT and Middletown, RI; her two sons-in-law, (both of whom were utterly devoted to her); the grandchildren who always made her face light up like the sun: Chase A. Smith and his wife Nicole Percouco, of Highland Mills, NY; Courtney E. Smith and her husband James DeRosa, of Ridgefield, CT; Thomas W. Draper and his wife Christie Barnes, of Portland, ME; and the final jewel to adorn to her grandmother's crown, Chelsea E. Draper of Richmond, VT, will all remain eternally grateful to Our Heavenly Father for the priceless gift of our peerless, precious Nana and Mom. An only child, Dolores was the last of her generation in the families of both her parents and her husband. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and godchildren, all of whom she dearly loved. Her many relatives and friends are invited to attend a 9:00 AM Mass in celebration of her life on Monday, August 10th, at the Roman Catholic Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption, where there is ample room for compliance with current restrictions, and masks are deemed compulsory. Arrangements are under the direction of A.F. Almeida & Son Funeral Home. Out of respect for the wishes of the deceased, calling hours are limited to immediate family, and burial will be private. While her family wishes we could convey our appreciation in person for so many kind expressions of sympathy, the ongoing pandemic dissuades us from receiving well-wishers following internment. So we must take this opportunity to express our enduring gratitude to her many friends, and to the professionals who eased her burden during the final years of her life. Our special thanks to the physicians, nurses, therapists and staff at Southcoast Physicians Group and Visiting Nurses Association, most particularly to Dr. Warren Wood, Dr. Kyle Tokarz, Rosie Bessette, Sandra Perreira and Karen Duarte. We remain deeply grateful for the extraordinary efforts of that incomparable group of ministering angels known simply as "The Dream Team." Never was a professional moniker more aptly bestowed on a more dedicated crew of caregivers. Dolores always hoped that expression of any bereavement at her passing be directed toward the benefit of the living. Always an enthusiastic supporter of the work performed on behalf of the children at St. Judes Hospital, she asks that anyone considering flowers contribute to the charity of their own choice. An online guest book is available to anyone wishing to record a memory, express affection, convey condolences or inform the family of any donations made in memory of their matriarch. To do so, please visit http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/ZVh3CW6KY7ij8x7WLiKP4ti?domain=almeida-pocasset.com
. Finally, to the many friends, family and acquaintances who have enriched Dolores's life over the last nine decades, we share her final message to those she leaves behind: "I've loved you in the best way I've known how. All I ever really needed was you, your love, your presence, to make my life complete." Our most heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped make our Dolores's life so wonderfully rich and beautifully complete. May the legacy of her goodness live on in the hearts and lives of all who knew her.