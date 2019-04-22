Home

Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc.
215 Columbia St
Fall River, MA 02724-0323
(508) 672-4768
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc.
215 Columbia St
Fall River, MA 02724-0323
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
8:00 AM
Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc.
215 Columbia St
Fall River, MA 02724-0323
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Santo Christo Church
Columbia Street
Fall River, MA
Domingos Andrade Obituary
Domingos Andrade, 94, of Fall River passed away at home April 19, 2019. He was the husband of Maria L. (Teixeira) Andrade. He was born in Taunton a son of the late Manuel and Maria H. (Medeiros) Andrade and live most of his life in Fall River. Mr. Andrade was employed at the former Kaiser Manufacturing as a carpenter retiring after 30 years of service. Mr. Andrade was a communicant of Santo Christo Church. Besides being active with Santo Christo Church he like gardening and working with his hands. Survivors include 3 sons: Gabriel T. Andrade and his wife Deborah of Fall River, Michael T. Andrade and his wife Ana Paula of Assonet, Albert Andrade of Hanson, a sister Alzira Azevedo of Swansea, 6 grandchildren Tobias, Jordan, Jessica, Alyssa, Ashley, Erica, 2 great grandchildren: Liam, Mila, several nieces and nephews. His dear friend Dorothy Mello of Fall River. He was the brother of the late Rev. Manuel Andrade. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Thursday at 8A.M. at the OLIVEIRA FUNERAL HOME 215 Columbia Street, Fall River followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9A.M. at Santo Christo Church, Columbia Street, Fall River. Entombment will be at Notre Dame Mausoleum. Calling hours will be Wednesday 5 | 8 P.M. oliveirafuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 22, 2019
