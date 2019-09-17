|
Donald E. Lamond, 83, of New Bedford passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019 at St. Lukes Hospital surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness. He was the husband of Joan B. (Baldyga) Lamond. Born in Fall River, the son of the late Clifford E. and Edith G. (Smalley) Lamond, he lived in New Bedford for the past 37 years. He had also summered his entire life at South Shore Beach in Little Compton, RI. Mr. Lamond was a graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School, Class of 1954 and Johnson and Wales University. He was formerly employed as a Vice President at Citizens-Union Savings Bank until his retirement when he worked security at Revere Copper then Stop & Shop in New Bedford. During the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Navy. He was an avid bowler, Red Sox and Patriots fan. Survivors include his wife, Joan; his son, Scott Lamond of Somerset; three daughters, Donna Frazier and her husband John of Fall River, Edie Lamond Sylvia and her husband David of Dartmouth, and Brenda Lamond-Piva and her husband Michael of New Bedford; his sister, Joan Jackson and her husband George of Tiverton, RI; ten grandchildren, Nathan and Tristan Lamond, Aaron, Carissa, Jacob, and Ethan Frazier, Maeve Donnelly, Jennifer and Scott Sylvia, and Alyssa (Piva) Perry; eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. His Memorial Service will be held on Thursday September 19, 2019 at 11 AM at the Saunders-Dwyer Home for Funerals, 495 Park St., New Bedford. Burial will follow in Rural Cemetery. Visiting hours will be on Wednesday September 18, 2019 from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to his neighbors at Revival Deliverance Praise and Worship Center, 95 Willow St., New Bedford, MA 02740. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.saundersdwyer.com.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 17, 2019